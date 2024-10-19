JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand JGGLCCE scorecard awaited at jssc.nic.in
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is expected to release JSSC CGL Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination can check the result on the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in after it is announced. JSSC CGL examination 2024 was conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The provisional answer key was released on September 26 and the last date to raise objections was till September 28, 2024. The final answer key was released on October 18, 2024....Read More
The final answer key has cancelled 21 questions from Papers I, II, and III. Candidates who have opted for these questions will get full marks.
According to the information bulletin of the test, JSSC CGL 2024 was held for 2,017 graduate-level vacancies notified by various state government departments. Follow the blog for latest updates on result link, cut offs and more.
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Exam comprised of 3 papers
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: There were three papers in the examination – Language Knowledge (paper 1), Tribal or Regional Language Knowledge (paper 2) and General Knowledge (paper 3).
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Exam was held after 10 years
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination was conducted for the first time after about ten years.
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The January examination was cancelled due to paper leak incident.
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination was first scheduled from January 28 and February 4, 2024, which was postponed.
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
Registration number
Date of birth
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.
Click on JSSC CGL Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Official website to check result
jssc.nic.in
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How many vacancies to be filled?
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to download final answer key?
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Final answer key out
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand SSC CGL final answer key has been released. The final answer key is available here.
JSSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Jharkhand CGL result date and time have not been announced yet.