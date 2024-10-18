Menu Explore
JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023 out at jssc.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 18, 2024 06:59 PM IST

JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023 released. The download link is given here.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination can download the final answer key through the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023 out at jssc.nic.in, download link here
JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023 out at jssc.nic.in, download link here

The written test was held on September 21 and 22, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The provisional answer key was released on the website the objection window was opened on September 26 and closed on September 28, 2024.

The candidates' online objections to the answer key were re-reviewed by the committee of experts, and the final answer key was released.

Direct link to download JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023

JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023: How to download

All the candidates appeared for the examination can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.
  • Click on JSSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the answer key.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JGGLCCE exam was held for Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JSSC.

Official Notice Here

