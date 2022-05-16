Karnataka SSLC result on May 19, here's list of websites to download mark sheet

Karnataka SSLC results will be announced on May 19, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had confirmed last week.

The minister is expected to announce the results at a press conference, following which the link to download scorecards will be activated on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official websites.

Once declared, students can check Karnataka SSLC result on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Students need to use their registration number and date of birth to download mark sheets.

Class 10 final examinations in Karnataka were held from March 28 to April 11 and the provisional answer key was released on April 12.

Here are the steps to check Karnataka SSLC result 2022:

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2022

Go to the KSEEB website – karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage.

Login with your registration number and date of birth.

Submit and download Karnataka SSLC result.

A total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams 2022 in Karnataka.

These include four transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.