KCET 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 released, here’s direct link to check

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released KCET 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1. The seat allotment result for Karnataka CET can be checked by candidates who have registered for Round 1 through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official website, the schedule for choice entry and payment will be announced on October 29, 2022, 11 am. To download the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check KCET 2022 seat allotment result

KCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to get admission in college for the candidates is November 3, before 5:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

