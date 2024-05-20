KCET Result 2024 Live: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will release KCET Result 2024 on May 20, 2024. The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test results will be announced today and can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka CET results will also be available on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More

The KCET entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses was held on April 18 and 19, and the Kannada Language Test was conducted on April 20, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was opened from April 30 to May 7.

More than 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for KCET 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard, toppers and more.