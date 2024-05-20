KCET Result 2024 Live: Karnataka CET results releasing soon at kea.kar.nic.in
KCET Result 2024 Live: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will release KCET Result 2024 on May 20, 2024. The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test results will be announced today and can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka CET results will also be available on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More
The KCET entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses was held on April 18 and 19, and the Kannada Language Test was conducted on April 20, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was opened from April 30 to May 7.
More than 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for KCET 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard, toppers and more.
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on the KCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
KCET Result 2024 Live: In 2023, a total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for KCET 2023 and of them 2,44,345 took the test on May 20 and 21.
KCET Result 2024 Live: Registration number
First four characters of your name (Ex: If your name is C S LAHARI – Enter the first four characters as CSLA)
(This is as per last year's results).
KCET Result 2024 Live: Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The date and time of release of final answer key has not been announced yet.
KCET Result 2024 Live: The toppers names will be announced along with the declaration of results today, May 20, 2024.
KCET Result 2024 Date: May 20, 2024
KCET Result 2024 Time: Unknown