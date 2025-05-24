Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared KCET Result 2025 on May 24, 2025. The results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test was announced at 11.30 am. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar has announced the Karnataka CET results today. KCET Result 2025 Live Updates KCET Result 2025: Karnataka CET results declared, details here(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET result will also be available at karresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 2 pm today.

Based on the revised correct answers (as prepared by the subject experts), the merit list has been prepared and the revised correct answers have been published on the website of the authority. This time, the subject experts have decided that only one question in Physics should be correct, two questions in Chemistry should be correct, and two questions in Biology should be correct. The evaluation has been done accordingly.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

KCET Result 2025: How to check results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the merit determined by the KEA, the eligible candidates will be assigned ranks in engineering, architecture, farm science, B-Pharm, and Pharm-D. Separate result sheets showing the ranks will be published.