KCET Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check Karnataka CET results when out?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka CET results will be announced likely soon. When out, candidates can check it on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is expected to release the KCET Result 2026 soon. The date and time of announcement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test has not been shared yet. When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka CET exam can check the results and scorecards through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in....Read More
The Karnataka CET exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2026, across the state at various exam centres. The examination was held in two sessions- first session from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
On the first day, test was conducted for Physics and Chemistry subjects in two sessions and on the next day test was conducted for Mathematics and Biology subjects in two sessions as per the date and time notified. Each paper / subject was conducted for 60 marks each with duration of 80 minutes.
The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Official website link
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: How to download scorecards?
Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on KCET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Provisional key released on April 26
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: About paper pattern
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: On the first day, test was conducted for Physics and Chemistry subjects in two sessions and on the next day test was conducted for Mathematics and Biology subjects in two sessions as per the date and time notified. Each paper / subject was conducted for 60 marks each with duration of 80 minutes.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka CET exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2026, across the state at various exam centres. The examination was held in two sessions- first session from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka CET exam can check the results and scorecards through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the Karnataka CET results have not ben shared yet.