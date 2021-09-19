KCET result tomorrow, confirms Karnataka higher education minister

Karnataka CET result will be declared tomorrow, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET result direct link

KCET result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website of KEA

Click on KCET result 2021

Enter the roll number, date of birth other details

Submit the details

Download the KCET result

The Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

The examination was earlier was scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and 8. The KCET 2021 exam was postponed due to a surge in COVID 19 cases across the country.