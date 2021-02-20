Kerala VHSE first year improvement result declared for December 2020 exam

The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday, February 20. Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their VHSE First Year Improvement Results for December 2020 Exam on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday.(keralaresults.nic.in)





Steps to check Kerala VHSE First Year improvement exam result 2020:

Go to the official website of Kerala Examination results at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link for 'VHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - 2020'

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer for future reference

The Kerala DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam December 2020 result was also declared on Saturday, February 2020.