Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check KMAT 2021 results on the official website of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
KMAT 2021 results declared, here's how to check at cee.kerala.gov.in

  • Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has declared the results for Kerala Aptitude Management Test (KMAT) 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has declared the results for Kerala Aptitude Management Test (KMAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check KMAT 2021 results on the official website of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in. They will need to log on to the candidate's portal to check their results

KMET 2021 was conducted on April 11.

KMET 2021: Direct link to check results

KMAT 2021: How to check results

• Visit the official site of CEE, Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on KMAT 2021 candidate portal link available on the home page.

• Key in your application number and password and login

• Your results will be displayed on screen

• Take a printout and download on computer

The answer key for KMAT was published on April 12.

kmat kerala exam result management aptitude test education news + 2 more
