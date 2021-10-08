Home / Education / Exam Results / KPSC KAS results 2021 declared at keralapsc.gov.in, check final rank list
  • KPSC KAS results 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Friday, October 8 announced the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Result 2021.
KPSC KAS results 2021: Candidates who have taken the KPSC KAS exam 2021 can check their results (final Rank list) on KPSC's official website at keralapsc.gov.in.( keralapsc.gov.in)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Friday, October 8 announced the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Result 2021. Candidates who have taken the KPSC KAS exam 2021 can check their results (final Rank list) on KPSC's official website at keralapsc.gov.in.

The final rank list has been released for:

KAS OFFICER (JUNIOR TIME SCALE) TRAINEE STREAM-1

KAS OFFICER (JUNIOR TIME SCALE) TRAINEE STREAM-2

KAS OFFICER (JUNIOR TIME SCALE) TRAINEE STREAM-3

Women candidates have bagged most of the top ranks in the exam, the results fro which were announced in a press meet by PSC chairman M K Sakeer.

In stream 1 results, Malini S clinched Rank 1 while Nandana S Pillai got Rank 2 and Gopika Udayan got Rank 3. In Stream 2, Akhila Chacko, Jayakrishnan K G and Pravathy Chandran L bagged first, second and third rank respectively. In Stream 3, Rank 1 Anoop Kumar V, Ajeesh K, and Pramod G V were in the first, second and third spot respectively.

Kerala started State Administrative Service this year only. It is a direct recruitment process on the lines of UPSC after written test and interview.

