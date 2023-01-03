Home / Education / Exam Results / KPTCL Result 2022 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

KPTCL Result 2022 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:38 PM IST

KPTCL Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared KPTCL Result 2022 on January 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The result has been declared for Assistant Engineer (Civil), (Electrical), JE (Civil), (Electrical), Junior Assistant. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result 

Direct link to check final answer key 

KPTCL Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KPTCL Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names, roll number.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key has been released. Candidates can check the answer key and results through the official site of KEA.

