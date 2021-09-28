Home / Education / Exam Results / LIC AAO prelims results 2021 declared at licindia.in, link to check here
LIC AAO prelims results 2021 declared at licindia.in, link to check here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on September 28 released the preliminary exam result for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer/AA/AAO( Specialists). Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the result on the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary examination to the recruitment of Assistant Engineer/AA/AAO( specialist) in LIC was held on August 28.

Here is the direct link to check the result

LIC Assistant Engineers/AAO/AO result declared: How to check

Visit the official website of LIC at linindia.in

Click on the link that reads,' Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020'

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the relevant link

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

