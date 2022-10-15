MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment list released, get link

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 seat allotment result today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can check the CAP round 1 allotment list on the official website at llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra state CET cell issued the MHT CET final merit list for five-year LLB programme on October 13. Maharashtra state CET cell issued the MHT CET final merit list for five-year LLB programme from October 15 to October 18.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 5-Year LLB Allotment Result

Visit the official website at llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Log in with user ID and password

MHT CET 5-year LLB counselling allocation result will be displayed on the screen

Check result and take print out for future reference.