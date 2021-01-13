MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020 for BTech to be released today

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional allotment of CAP Round I results for B.E and B.Tech courses on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, on its official website.

Once the allotment results are released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E, B.Tech online at fe2020.mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, shortlisted candidates will be able to accept the offered seat through his/her log in as per Allotment of CAP Round I from January 14 to 16, 2021. Candidates will have to report to their allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting requisite documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I between January 14 to 16.

How to check MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, go to the 'B.E/B.Tech' section and click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.







