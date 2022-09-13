Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET Result 2022 Live : Latest update on MHT CET PCB and PCM results
MHT CET Result 2022 Live : Latest update on MHT CET PCB and PCM results

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 04:30 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates: State CET Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of PCM and PCB group on September 15.

Maharashtra CET result on cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra CET result on cetcell.mahacet.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the results of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 on September 15. The MAH CET scorecard will be available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The PCM group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5 to August 11 and the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH LLB 3Y-CET score card on September 12.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 13, 2022 04:30 PM IST

    MAH CET PCM and PCB result: Details on score card

    Name of the candidate

    Marks obtained

    All India rank

    Category rank

    Roll number

    Application number 

     Category of the candidate

  • Sep 13, 2022 04:23 PM IST

    MAH CET result: List of websites to check

    cetcell.mahacet.org

    mahacet.org

  • Sep 13, 2022 04:02 PM IST

    MAH CET result: How to check

    Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

    On the homepage, click on the score card link.

    Key in your log in details.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 13, 2022 03:56 PM IST

    MHTCET result 2022: Exam dates

    MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5 to August 11 for the PCM group and from August 12 to August 20 for the PCB group.

  • Sep 13, 2022 03:54 PM IST

    MAH CET: PCB and PCM result on Sept 15

    The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 results for the PCM and PCB groups (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) will be released on September 15 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

