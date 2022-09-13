MHT CET Result 2022 Live : Latest update on MHT CET PCB and PCM results

MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the results of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 on September 15. The MAH CET scorecard will be available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The PCM group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5 to August 11 and the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH LLB 3Y-CET score card on September 12.