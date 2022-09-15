Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET Result 2022: PCB and PCM result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

MHT CET Result 2022: PCB and PCM result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

exam results
Published on Sep 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2022 has been declared for PCB and PCM groups. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

MHT CET Result 2022: PCB and PCM result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link
MHT CET Result 2022: PCB and PCM result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the result for MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Groups on September 15.

The MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group conducted from August 5 to August 11 while the MHT CET 2022 for the PCB group occurred from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

Direct link to check PCB group result 

Direct link to check PCM group result 

MAH CET result 2022: How to check PCB, PCM results

Visit official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your application number and date of birth to login

The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet exam result. education news education + 2 more
mht cet exam result. education news education + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out