MHT CET result 2023 to be out on this date

ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2023 03:37 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2023 Date: s per a notice displayed on mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, Maharashtra CET results will be declared on June 12.

MHT CET 2023 Result Date: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has confirmed the date for announcement of the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2023) which was held for admission to the first year of Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Technology courses. As per a notice displayed on mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, Maharashtra CET results will be declared on June 12. Students can check it on cetcell.mahacet.org using their roll numbers.

MHT CET result 2023 date announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The entrance test for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group aspirants was held from May 9 to 14 and for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group candidates, it took place from May 15 to 20.

Question papers, answer keys and candidate responses were displayed on May 26 and grievances, if any, were invited from May 26 to 28.

How to check MHT CET result 2023

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.
  2. Now, go to the MHT CET-2023 tab.
  3. Find and open the result link.
  4. Enter the asked details and login.
  5. Check and download Maharashtra CET result.

mht cet exam result.
