MP Board 10th, 12th results 2024 Date & Time: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results on April 24, how to download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to release the Class 10, 12 results on April 24, 2024, at 4 pm. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results(HT file)

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials will hold a press conference to announce class 10 and class 12 board exam results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information will be shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the results.

Steps to download the results:

Visit mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link for your class (10th or 12th, as required)

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Download and save the page.

The MP Board exam scorecard will contain the following details:

Name of student:

Roll Number

Class

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Grade/Percentage

The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year. Likewise, the MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.