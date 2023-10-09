News / Education / Exam Results / MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Where to check scores when released
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Where to check scores when released

Oct 09, 2023 01:06 PM IST
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) will declare MP Police Constable result 2023 through its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. There is no official confirmation yet regarding the result date. The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(HT FILE)

This recruitment drive is to fill a total of 7,090 MP Police Constable vacancies.

The written exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state.

When available, candidates can find the direct link to check results here. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on MP Police Constable result, cut-off, upcoming events and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    MP Police Constable recruitment 2023: Number of vacancies

    This recruitment drive is for a total of 7,090 MP Police Constable vacancies.

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    Where to check MP Police Constable result 2023

    Written exam results of MP Police Constable recruitment 2023 will be announced on the website esb.mp.gov.in.

