MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Where to check scores when released

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) will declare MP Police Constable result 2023 through its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. There is no official confirmation yet regarding the result date. The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next. MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(HT FILE)

This recruitment drive is to fill a total of 7,090 MP Police Constable vacancies.

The written exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state.

When available, candidates can find the direct link to check results here. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on MP Police Constable result, cut-off, upcoming events and more.