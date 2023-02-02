Home / Education / Exam Results / MPPEB ITI Training Officer result 2022 out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

MPPEB ITI Training Officer result 2022 out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

exam results
Published on Feb 02, 2023 01:33 PM IST

MPPEB released the result of the ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board(MPPEB) has released the result of the ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can check their results through the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check their ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022 - Result through their application number or through their roll number and date of birth.

Here's the direct link to check the result

MPPEB ITI Training Officer result 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Result - Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your login details

The MPPEB ITI TO result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
