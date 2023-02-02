MPPEB ITI Training Officer result 2022 out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board(MPPEB) has released the result of the ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can check their results through the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check their ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022 - Result through their application number or through their roll number and date of birth.

Here's the direct link to check the result

MPPEB ITI Training Officer result 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Result - Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your login details

The MPPEB ITI TO result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.