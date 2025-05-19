Maharashtra Public Service Commission has declared the MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the exam results through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in. MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in, check here

Only those candidates will be admitted to the Main Examination who have qualified the prelims Examination on the basis of the result of the Preliminary Examination and who have applied for the Main Examination within the prescribed period and have paid the examination fee.

The preliminary examination was held on February 2, 2025. A total of 8179 candidates have passed the prelims exam.

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025: How to check

To check the exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on candidate's information link and then to result link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on a result for the exam/advertisement.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 link.

5. A PDF file will open having the result details.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the cut off details have also been shared. General category cut off is 62.50, female category is 59.25, sports is 35.75. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPSC.