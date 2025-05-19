Menu Explore
MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 19, 2025 05:29 PM IST

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here. 

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has declared the MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the exam results through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in, check here

Only those candidates will be admitted to the Main Examination who have qualified the prelims Examination on the basis of the result of the Preliminary Examination and who have applied for the Main Examination within the prescribed period and have paid the examination fee.

The preliminary examination was held on February 2, 2025. A total of 8179 candidates have passed the prelims exam.

Direct link to check MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025: How to check 

To check the exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on candidate's information link and then to result link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on a result for the exam/advertisement.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 link.

5. A PDF file will open having the result details.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the cut off details have also been shared. General category cut off is 62.50, female category is 59.25, sports is 35.75. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
Follow Us On