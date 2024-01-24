Madhya Pradesh State Open School has declared MPSOS December Result 2023. The result for Ruk jana Nahi Yojna has been announced for Class 10th and Class 12th. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in. MPSOS December Result 2023 for Class 10th & Class 12th out, link here

The Class 10 Ruk Jana Nahi examination was conducted from December 15 to December 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. Class 12 Ruk Jana Nahi’s examination was held from December 13 to December 30, 2024.

Direct link to check MPSOS December Result 2023

MPSOS December Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, all appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MPSOS December Result 2023 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPSOS.