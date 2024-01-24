close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / MPSOS December Result 2023 for Class 10th & Class 12th out, link here

MPSOS December Result 2023 for Class 10th & Class 12th out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024 04:43 PM IST

MPSOS December Result 2023 for Class 10th & Class 12th has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Madhya Pradesh State Open School has declared MPSOS December Result 2023. The result for Ruk jana Nahi Yojna has been announced for Class 10th and Class 12th. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS December Result 2023 for Class 10th & Class 12th out, link here
MPSOS December Result 2023 for Class 10th & Class 12th out, link here

The Class 10 Ruk Jana Nahi examination was conducted from December 15 to December 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. Class 12 Ruk Jana Nahi’s examination was held from December 13 to December 30, 2024.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Direct link to check MPSOS December Result 2023

MPSOS December Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, all appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MPSOS December Result 2023 link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPSOS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On