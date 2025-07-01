Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
MPSOS June Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th results for ruk jana nahi, open school, aa laut chale scheme out, link here

Jul 01, 2025 02:04 PM IST

MPSOS June Result 2025 for Class 10th, 12th out for ruk jana nahi, open school, aa laut chale scheme. The direct link to check is given here. 

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has declared MPSOS June Result 2025 for Class 10th, 12th. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination under ruk jana nahi, open school and aa laut chale yojna can check the results on the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS June Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th results declared, direct link here
The results have been declared for all the schemes mentioned above. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Ruk Jana Nahi result 

Direct link to check Open School result 

Direct link to check Aa laut chale result 

MPSOS June Result 2025: How to check 

1. Visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.

2. Click on MPSOS June Result 2025 link for all the schemes available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 ruk jana nahi and aa laut chale examination commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 12, 2025. The Class 12 ruk jana nahi and aa laut chale examination commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPSOS.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / MPSOS June Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th results for ruk jana nahi, open school, aa laut chale scheme out, link here
Exam and College Guide
