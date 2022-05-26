Home / Education / Exam Results / NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Class 10, 12 results on May 31
exam results

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Class 10, 12 results on May 31

  • NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 will be announced on May 31 on nbsenl.edu.in. 
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Class 10, 12 results on May 31
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Class 10, 12 results on May 31
Published on May 26, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022, along with HSLC compartment result on May 31. 

Results will be available on nbsenl.edu.in, in addition to some unofficial websites. 

Provisional results along with mark sheets and pass certificates will be available at registered schools. Soft copies of these documents will be made available on the board website, nbsenl.edu.in, an official statement said.

Result documents will be made available to centre superintendents June 2 onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centre. After that, students can go to their schools and collect their marks sheets and certificates. 

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2022: How to check

  1. Go to nbsenl.edu.in
  2. Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link
  3. Enter your roll number and login
  4. Check result
  5. Take a printout of the soft copy of marks sheet. 

In case of any error in mark sheets or certificates, students are advised to contact their schools immediately and inform about it. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nbse board exam result
nbse board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out