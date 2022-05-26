NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Class 10, 12 results on May 31

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022, along with HSLC compartment result on May 31.

Results will be available on nbsenl.edu.in, in addition to some unofficial websites.

Provisional results along with mark sheets and pass certificates will be available at registered schools. Soft copies of these documents will be made available on the board website, nbsenl.edu.in, an official statement said.

Result documents will be made available to centre superintendents June 2 onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centre. After that, students can go to their schools and collect their marks sheets and certificates.

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Go to nbsenl.edu.in Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link Enter your roll number and login Check result Take a printout of the soft copy of marks sheet.

In case of any error in mark sheets or certificates, students are advised to contact their schools immediately and inform about it.