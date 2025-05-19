NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check NTA NEET UG provisional key when out

NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is yet to release the NEET Answer Key 2025. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test provisional key will be displayed and available on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the undergraduate medical entrance test was held in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam....Read More

As per the exam's information bulletin, NTA will display the provisional answer key, questions and candidates recorded responses and then give them an opportunity to challenge, in case of any doubt.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said. Follow the blog for latest updates.