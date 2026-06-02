NEET MDS 2026 Result Live: NBEMS NEET MDS results releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know how to download scorecards

The NEET MDS exam was held on May 2, 2026. The exam comprised 240 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted was 3 hours.

The question paper was divided into two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions with 75 minutes allotted, while Part B consisted of 140 questions with 105 minutes allotted.

For each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks, and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted.

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