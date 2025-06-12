NEET UG 2025 Result Live: NTA NEET results expected by June 14 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA is expected to announce the NEET UG 2025 results by June 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. The result details can also be checked on nta.ac.in....Read More

The medical entrance examination was held on May 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. The agency has also released the responses and question papers along with the provisional key. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.

The challenges will be reviewed by subject experts and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.