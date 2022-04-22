NEET UG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round provisional result declared

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the special stray vacancy round provisional result for NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates who have registered for special stray vacancy round can check the result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 04:00 PM on April 22, 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. As per the official notice, candidates are informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check special stray vacancy round provisional result

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Press NEET UG Counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration link and login to the account.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

