NEST 2025 exam result today at nestexam.in, details here

NEST Result 2025: The result of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) will be announced today. After the result declaration, candidates can check their marks at nestexam.in. NEST 2025 exam result today at nestexam.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This entrance examination is for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The entrance test was held on June 22 and the answer key objection window was open between June 25 and 26.

Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to apply when the process begins

When declared, candidates can check the NEST exam result by following these steps-

How to check NEST result 2025 when announced

Go to the official website, nestexam.in. Open the NEST result 2025 link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

To be eligible for admission, candidates need to fulfil the following criteria:

They need to pass Class 12 or its equivalent examination in 2023 or 2024. Those who will appear for the exam in 2025 are also eligible for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2025.

They must score at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in the Class 12I examination from any recognized Board in India. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55 per cent.

They should secure a position in the NEST 2025 merit list.

Also read: AP POLYCET seat allotment result today at polycet.ap.gov.in, how to check

There was no upper age limit for appearing in the NEST 2025 examination. Similarly, there is no age restriction for admission to either NISER or UM-DAE CEBS, provided all the above eligibility criteria are fulfilled.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for admission details and other updates.