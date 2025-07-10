AP POLYCET seat allotment result today at polycet.ap.gov.in, how to check

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result today, July 10, 2025. Once announced, candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. AP POLYCET seat allotment result today at polycet.ap.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Previously, the AP POLYCET seat allotment results were scheduled for July 9, but as per the latest information, it will be announced today, July 10.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates will need to enter their login IDs, hall ticket numbers, passwords, and dates of birth.

After the allotment result, candidates need to report to colleges. The previous schedule mentioned that reporting would begin on July 10 and end on July 14, but with the delay of the allotment result, the dates may be changed. Candidates are advised to check the official website for any new updates.

Candidates must note here that the tuition fee payable after allotment is ₹4700 for government and aided polytechnics and ₹25000 per annum for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges.

In addition, the reimbursement of tuition fees in respect of all eligible candidates will be as per the orders issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time.

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: How to check seat allotment results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

1. Go to the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your credentials to log in.

4. Submit and check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.