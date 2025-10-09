New India Assurance Company Ltd has released NIACL AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts. Candidates who have appeared fot the written examination can check the results through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. NIACL AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts out at newindia.co.in, direct link to check here (NIACL)

The Phase 1 online exam was held on September 14, 2025. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check NIACL AO Result 2025 NIACL AO Result 2025: How to check 1. Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on NIACL AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The phase 2 examination will be conducted on October 29, 2025. The call letter can be downloaded from the official website likely soon. Main Examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered.

This recruitment drive will fill 550 posts of Administrative Officer in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.