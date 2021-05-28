NIOS 10th and 12th on demand April exam result declared, here's how to check

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS 10th and 12th on-demand April exam result on May 28, 2021. The on-demand April exam result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. The result has been declared for both Secondary and Senior Secondary exams.

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from April 1 to April 15, 2021. The examination was conducted at various exam centers across the country. To check the result, all the appeared candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

NIOS 10th and 12th on-demand April exam result: How to check

• Visit the official site of NIOS result on results.nios.ac.in.

• Click on On demand result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hard copy of the mark sheet will be counted as the provisional mark sheet for admission to Class 11 and college admissions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON