NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 for Oct/ Nov exams out at results.nios.ac.in, direct link here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 for Oct/ Nov exams out at results.nios.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 27, 2023 09:03 AM IST

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 for Oct/ Nov exams have been declared. The direct link is given here.

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 for Oct/ Nov exams. Candidates who have appeared for October- November 2023 examination can check the results for Class 10, 12 on the official website of NIOS result at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 for Oct/ Nov exams out, direct link here

The Class 10 and 12 examinations started on October 3 and ended on November 8, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NIOS results at results.nios.ac.in.
  • Click on NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marksheet cum certificate and migration cum transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of cancelled Ais these documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned regional centre. For more relate details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.

Exam and College Guide
