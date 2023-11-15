close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1664 posts at rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1664 posts at rrcpryj.org

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2023 02:57 PM IST

North Central Railway, RRC will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rrcpryj.org.

North Central Railway, RRC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1664 posts in the organisation.

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1664 posts(Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)
North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1664 posts(Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)

The registration process will begin on November 15 and will end on December 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India. Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the e merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both. Short listed candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/ certificate verification.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Detailed Notification Here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out