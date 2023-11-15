North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1664 posts at rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway, RRC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1664 posts in the organisation. North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1664 posts(Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)

The registration process will begin on November 15 and will end on December 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India. Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the e merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both. Short listed candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/ certificate verification.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.