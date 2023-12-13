NTA announces IIT Delhi recruitment exam results for group B, C posts
Selected candidates have to appear for the Trade test/Computer Test/Skill/Other test (whichever is applicable) in the next stage.
IIT Delhi Group B, C Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the recruitment examination of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for group B and C vacancies. The list of selected candidates is available on nta.ac.in.
The examination was conducted in CBT mode on October 27, 2023.
IIT Delhi will announce schedule and conduct the Trade test/Computer Test/Skill/other test of shortlisted candidates, NTA said.
For further updates. candidates can visit the official websites of NTA: recruitment.nta.nic.in. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers – 011-40759000/6922770
No candidate was found eligible for the following posts:
- Fire Officer
- Systems Analyst
- Physiotherapist
- Assistant Sports Officer
- Junior Counsellor
- Production Assistant
- Assistant (Caretaking)
Here is the direct link to check IIT Delhi recruitment exam results for group B, C posts.