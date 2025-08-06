National Testing Agency, NTA has released NTET Result 2025 on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National Teacher's Eligibility Test can check the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/. NTET Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/, direct link to download scorecard here

A total of 6261 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 6066 candidates had appeared. A total of 4107 candidates have qualified the NTET 2025 exam.

NTET Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.

2. Click on NTET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTET 2025 was held at 55 centres in 40 cities for the postgraduates of of Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy who desire to take up teaching profession on July 17, 2025 in the computer-based test mode in English and Hindi mediums. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTET.