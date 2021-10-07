Home / Education / Exam Results / OJEE Result 2021 for B.CAT course declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link here
OJEE Result 2021 for B.CAT course declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in. 
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared OJEE Result 2021 for the B.CAT course on October 7, 2021. Candidates can check Odisha Joint Entrance Examination result through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in. 

The entrance examination for the B.CAT program will be conducted on September 30, 2021, in two shifts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test venues located in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Balasore. Out of the total 157 registered candidates, 97 candidates appeared the test, official notice here. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

OJEE Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on OJEE Result 2021 for B.CAT course link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website. All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to B. CAT. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE. 

 

