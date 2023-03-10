Home / Education / Exam Results / OPSC Medical Officers written result announced, 1,489 candidates qualify for DV

OPSC Medical Officers written result announced, 1,489 candidates qualify for DV

exam results
Published on Mar 10, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Candidates can visit the commission's website, opsc.gov.in and check Medical Officers written exam result.

OPSC Medical Officers written result announced on opsc.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced written exam result for Medical Officers Recruitment, 2023. Candidates can visit the commission's website, opsc.gov.in and check it.

OPSC Medical Officers written exam was held on February 20, 2023.

On the basis of the written exam, a total of 1,489 candidates have been provisionally selected for the next stage of the recruitment process, OPSC said in the result notification.

Next, they will have to attend the document verification round at the Office of the Commission, 19, Dr. P. K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001. DV will be done from March 16 to 23, (including Sunday, March 19), 2023.

List of provisionally selected candidates are available on the result notification given below.

“It is also made clear that the candidature of above candidates for this recruitment is purely provisional. The candidature is liable for rejection in the event of inadequacy deficiency found at any stage before or after the verification of original certificates/documents and is subject to fulfillment of terms & conditions as laid down in the Advertisement,” the commission said.

The detailed schedule of document verification for OPSC Medical Officers recruitment will be announced later, it added.

Check OPSC Medical officer recruitment written result below:

opsc recruitment opsc exam result.
