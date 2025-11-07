Edit Profile
    OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 declared at opsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here. 

    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Odisha Public Service Commission has declared OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Civil Services preliminary examination 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

    OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 declared at opsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    As per the official notice, on the basis of the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024 held on October 12, 2025, 2405 candidates have been provisionally qualified for admission to Odisha Civil Services Main Exam 2024.

    OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024: How to check

    All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

    2. Click on OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will be downloaded.

    4. Click on the downloaded page and the result PDF file will open.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The Commission has decided to conduct the OCS Main (Written) Examination-2024 tentatively in the last week of January/ first week of February, 2026. The detailed programme of OCS (Main) Written Examination-2024 shall be notified in due course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

    OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 here

