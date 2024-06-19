OSSTET 2023 result out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here
OSSTET 2023 result has been declared. The direct link to check scorecard is given here.
Board of Secondary Education, Orissa has declared OSSTET 2023 result on June 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
The Board has also released OMR sheet on the official website of BSE Odisha.
Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
The OSSTET 2024 examination was conducted on January 19, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key objection window was opened on February 29 and closed on March 6, 2024.
Direct link to check OSSTET 2023 result
Direct link to check OSSTET 2023 OMR sheet
OSSTET 2023 result: How to check
To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
- Click on OSSTET 2023 result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result or scorecard and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / OSSTET 2023 result out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here
SHARE
Copy