Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
OSSTET 2023 result out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2024 01:50 PM IST

OSSTET 2023 result has been declared. The direct link to check scorecard is given here.

Board of Secondary Education, Orissa has declared OSSTET 2023 result on June 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

The Board has also released OMR sheet on the official website of BSE Odisha.

The OSSTET 2024 examination was conducted on January 19, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key objection window was opened on February 29 and closed on March 6, 2024.

Direct link to check OSSTET 2023 result 

Direct link to check OSSTET 2023 OMR sheet 

OSSTET 2023 result: How to check

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on OSSTET 2023 result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result or scorecard and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
