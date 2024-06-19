OSSTET 2023 result out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Board of Secondary Education, Orissa has declared OSSTET 2023 result on June 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET 2023 result out, direct link to check scorecard here

The Board has also released OMR sheet on the official website of BSE Odisha.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The OSSTET 2024 examination was conducted on January 19, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key objection window was opened on February 29 and closed on March 6, 2024.

OSSTET 2023 result: How to check

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on OSSTET 2023 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result or scorecard and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.