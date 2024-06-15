Periyar University April Results 2024 for UG, PG declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in, direct link here

The Periyar University has declared the Undergraduate and Postgraduate (PG) results for 2024. Candidates who took the examinations can check their scores by visiting the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in. Periyar University April Result 2024 for UG, PG declared, here's the direct link

It may be mentioned here that the examinations were held in April 2024. The results have been declared after almost 2 months.

To check or download the mark sheets, candidates will need to enter details such as their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Candidates must note that the website of Periyar University may not be responding owing to heavy traffic.

Steps to check Periyar University Result 2024