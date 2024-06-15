 Periyar University April Results 2024 for UG, PG declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Periyar University April Results 2024 for UG, PG declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Periyar University has released the results of UG, PG exams held in April 2024. Check the scores with the direct link given below.

The Periyar University has declared the Undergraduate and Postgraduate (PG) results for 2024. Candidates who took the examinations can check their scores by visiting the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University April Result 2024 for UG, PG declared, here's the direct link
Periyar University April Result 2024 for UG, PG declared, here's the direct link

It may be mentioned here that the examinations were held in April 2024. The results have been declared after almost 2 months.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Direct link to check Periyar University Result 2024

To check or download the mark sheets, candidates will need to enter details such as their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Candidates must note that the website of Periyar University may not be responding owing to heavy traffic.

Steps to check Periyar University Result 2024

  • Go to the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in
  • Click on the April 2024 Examinations UG/PG Results link available on the homepage
  • Enter the required credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth to log in and submit.
  • Check the Periyar University UG/PG result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout of the scorecard for further need.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / Periyar University April Results 2024 for UG, PG declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in, direct link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On