Periyar University April Results 2024 for UG, PG declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in, direct link here
Periyar University has released the results of UG, PG exams held in April 2024. Check the scores with the direct link given below.
The Periyar University has declared the Undergraduate and Postgraduate (PG) results for 2024. Candidates who took the examinations can check their scores by visiting the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.
It may be mentioned here that the examinations were held in April 2024. The results have been declared after almost 2 months.
Direct link to check Periyar University Result 2024
To check or download the mark sheets, candidates will need to enter details such as their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.
Candidates must note that the website of Periyar University may not be responding owing to heavy traffic.
Steps to check Periyar University Result 2024
- Go to the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in
- Click on the April 2024 Examinations UG/PG Results link available on the homepage
- Enter the required credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth to log in and submit.
- Check the Periyar University UG/PG result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the scorecard for further need.
