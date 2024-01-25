close_game
Periyar University November Result 2023 for UG, PG out, link here

Periyar University November Result 2023 for UG, PG out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 25, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Periyar University November Result 2023 for UG, PG has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Periyar University has declared Periyar University November Result 2023. The result for the November examination for the UG and PG courses has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the official website of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Along with UG and PG results, the PU-Online programme (CDOE) August 2023 examination results have also been declared. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check UG, PG and PU-Online programme result 

Periyar University November Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.
  • Click on Periyar University November Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UG and PG examinations were conducted in November, and the PU-Online programme (CDOE) examination was conducted in August 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Periyar University.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On