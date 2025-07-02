PTET Result 2025: B.A, B.Ed results declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link to check here

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has declared PTET Result 2025. The Pre Teacher Education Test 2025 result has been released for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses. Candidates who have appeared for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.Ed courses can check the results through the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in. PTET Result 2025: B.A, B.Ed results declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, link here

Along with the results, the revised final answer key for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses has also been released.

PTET Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

2. Click on PTET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on 2 year or 4 year course link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. was conducted in all 41 districts of Rajasthan on June 15, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on June 9 and the objection window was closed on June 21, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PTET.