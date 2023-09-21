News / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023 LIVE: Results awaited, check updates
Live

Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023 LIVE: Results awaited, check updates

Sep 21, 2023 01:30 PM IST
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam results are awaited on panjiyakpredeled.in. 

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce results of the DElEd entrance test (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023) in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check it on panjiyakpredeled.in. 

BSTC Rahasthan Pre DElEd result 2023 live updates (panjiyakpredeled.in)
BSTC Rahasthan Pre DElEd result 2023 live updates (panjiyakpredeled.in)

An official update on the result date and time is awaited.

The test was held conducted on August 28 from 2 pm. As per report, around 6 lakh candidates had taken the exam. The test was based on multiple-choice questions. Candidates had to answer 200 questions a total of 600 marks.

When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd exam held in August

    The DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan was held on August 28 in a single shift from 2 pm. 

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    How to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd result 2023

    Go to panjiyakpredeled.in.

    Now, find and open the Pre-DElEd exam result link.

    Enter the required information, login and check your result.

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    Where to check BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2023

    Results of the Rajasthan DELEd entrance examination will be available on the website panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can download it using their login credentials. 

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2023 awaited

    An official confirmation on BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd entrance exam result date and time is awaited. 

Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023 LIVE: Results awaited, check updates

Updated on Sep 21, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam results are awaited on panjiyakpredeled.in. Details below. 

BSTC Rahasthan Pre DElEd result 2023 live updates (panjiyakpredeled.in)
ByHT Education Desk

