Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared at predeled.com, here is how to check
Rajasthan BSTC result was declared on Monday, September 27. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC or pre Deled exam can check their results on the official website at predeled.com. The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on August 31.
Here is the direct link to check the result
Candidates can also check the result through the official website
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: Here's how to check
Visit the official website at predeled.com.
On the homepage click on the,' link Print Result Card'
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Enter your application ID and mobile number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.