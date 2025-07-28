Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date: Scores expected tomorrow, details here

Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, SKRAU is expected to announce the Rajasthan JET result 2025 tomorrow, July 28. When announced, candidates can check the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG/Ph.D. Entrance Examinations-2025 result at jetskrau2025.com. Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date: Scores expected tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The probable date of result declaration of JET/Pre PG/Ph.D is 29.07.2025,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

Ahead of this, the university released the Rajasthan JET answer key and invited objections from candidates till July 7, 2025.

Originally, Rajasthan JET results were scheduled for July 16, 2025. With the delay in the result declaration, the counselling process, which was scheduled to begin on July 28, will also be delayed.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: How to download

To download the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan JET at jetskrau2025.com.

2. Click on the Rajasthan JET result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result. Save the page for later use.

As per the university, the record of the JET-2025 examination will be available up to 90 days from the date of final online counselling.

Candidates can visit the official website for further details.