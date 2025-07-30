Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Rajasthan JET Result 2025 declared at jetskrau2025.com, direct link to check here

Published on: Jul 30, 2025 08:49 pm IST

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 has been declared at jetskrau2025.com. Candidates can check via the direct link given below. 

Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, SKRAU, has declared the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG Entrance Examinations 2025 can check the result on the official website at jetskrau2025.com.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 has been released at jetskrau2025.com. The direct link to check is given here.
Candidates will need to log in using their user name and password to check their results.

Direct link to check Rajasthan JET Results 2025

As per the website, the Pre Ph.D results will be declared next week.

Prior to this, the university had released the Rajasthan JET answer key and allowed candidates to challenge the answer Key till July 7, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the Rajasthan JET results were initially scheduled for July 16, 2025.

With the announcement of results, the boad is now expected to share details of counselling process on the official website.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Steps to downlaod the results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at jetskrau2025.com.

2. On home page, click on link to check the Rajasthan JET result 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SKRAU.

