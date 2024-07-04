Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Live: Scores awaited at ptetvmou2024.com

Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Live: Scores will be announced at ptetvmou2024.com (HT archive)

Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Live Updates: Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota is expected to announce the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) result soon. After the announcement, candidates can the PTET result on ptetvmou2024.com. The entrance exam took place on June 9 and both provisional and final answer keys have been released. The result of the entrance test is expected next....Read More

After the provisional answer key, candidates were asked to send objections from June 17 to 19 on payment of ₹100 per question. Candidates were asked to send required proof along with the objections.

Rajasthan PTET result 2024: How to check

Go to the exam website at ptetvmou2024.com.

Open the PTET result link for the 2-year or 4-year course, as required

Enter the login details and submit it.

Check and download the result.

The PTET exam is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state.

For any help, the candidates can contact the university via email at ptet2024@vmou.ac.in or call at 0744-2471156, 6367026526.

