Rajasthan PTET result 2024 awaited, where and how to check scores

Rajasthan PTET Result 2024: Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota is expected to announce the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) results soon. Once declared, the candidates can check it on ptetvmou2024.com. The exam was held on June 9 and both provisional and final answer keys have been released. The result of the entrance test will be announced next. Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 will be announced on ptetvmou2024.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Rajasthan PTET exam is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state.

Those who have completed graduation are eligible for the two-years course and those who have passed Class 12 are eligible for the four-years course.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the university invited objections from candidates on payment of ₹100 per question. The window was open from June 17 to 19. Objections submitted by the candidates were reviewed and used in the preparation of revised, final answer keys. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Candidates were asked to send proof, if required along with the objections. Objections lodged without required proof/fee/without online/by anyone other than the candidates appearing in the examination were not considered.

Rajasthan PTET result 2024: How to check marks

Go to ptetvmou2024.com. Open the 2-year or 4-year course result link given on the home page. Enter your login details and submit it. Your result will be displayed on the next page. Check and download it.

For any help related to the examination, the candidates can contact the university via email at ptet2024@vmou.ac.in or call at 0744-2471156, 6367026526.

For any further information, they can check the official website of Rajasthan PTET.